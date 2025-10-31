Friday, October 31, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 30.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 30.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 58.79 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 30.23% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 58.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.7950.79 16 OPM %21.5917.07 -PBDT15.3111.42 34 PBT14.4110.47 38 NP10.778.27 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BEL spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 1,288 crore

BEL spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 1,288 crore

Poonawalla Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1010 cr

Poonawalla Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1010 cr

Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Volumes jump at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management rejig, Q2 results

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management rejig, Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon