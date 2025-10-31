Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 30.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 58.79 croreNet profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 30.23% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 58.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.7950.79 16 OPM %21.5917.07 -PBDT15.3111.42 34 PBT14.4110.47 38 NP10.778.27 30
