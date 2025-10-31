Friday, October 31, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 42.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89034 shares

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Gillette India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 October 2025.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 42.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89034 shares. The stock increased 14.73% to Rs.5,710.00. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 35.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.90% to Rs.1,659.50. Volumes stood at 1.57 lakh shares in the last session.

 

United Spirits Ltd clocked volume of 88.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.85% to Rs.1,434.30. Volumes stood at 9.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd registered volume of 44.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.91% to Rs.1,119.10. Volumes stood at 3.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd registered volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19231 shares. The stock rose 0.60% to Rs.9,158.00. Volumes stood at 37970 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management rejig, Q2 results

Sicagen India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 77.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 23.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 87.42% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

