Friday, October 31, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEL spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 1,288 crore

BEL spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 1,288 crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rallied 3.34% to Rs 423.65 after its consolidated net profit jumped 17.87% to Rs 1,287.77 crore on 25.78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,792.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,727.95 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 19.56% on YoY basis.

Total expenses rose 27.14% YoY to Rs 4,218.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 3,014.2 crore (up 24.75%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 767.77 crore (up 17.03% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The companys order book position stood at Rs 74,453 crore as of 1 October 2025.

On a half yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.86% to Rs 2,257.68 crore on 15.63% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,231.83 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Poonawalla Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1010 cr

Poonawalla Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1010 cr

Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Volumes jump at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management rejig, Q2 results

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management rejig, Q2 results

Sicagen India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sicagen India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon