Aragen Life Sciences consolidated net profit declines 47.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.86% to Rs 414.26 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 27.00% to Rs 158.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 1657.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1736.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Aragen Life Sciences declined 47.80% to Rs 33.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 414.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 435.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.414.26435.401657.581736.6024.3330.3526.1028.6497.91130.66416.62473.8448.5587.20224.83306.5533.1463.49158.12216.60