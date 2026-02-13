Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.06% to Rs 254.56 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 50.72% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 254.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 242.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.254.56242.2921.3733.0056.9385.8933.3365.7523.6447.97

