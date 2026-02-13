Friday, February 13, 2026 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

Sales rise 5.06% to Rs 254.56 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 50.72% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 254.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 242.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales254.56242.29 5 OPM %21.3733.00 -PBDT56.9385.89 -34 PBT33.3365.75 -49 NP23.6447.97 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit declines 56.77% in the December 2025 quarter

MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit declines 56.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 169.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 169.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 30.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 30.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 11.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 11.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 11.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 11.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance