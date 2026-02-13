Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 169.05% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 193.83% to Rs 4909.38 croreNet profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 169.05% to Rs 1047.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 389.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 193.83% to Rs 4909.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1670.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4909.381670.82 194 OPM %35.7932.11 -PBDT1702.12546.13 212 PBT1516.57524.07 189 NP1047.39389.29 169
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:18 PM IST