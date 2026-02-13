Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 169.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 193.83% to Rs 4909.38 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 169.05% to Rs 1047.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 389.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 193.83% to Rs 4909.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1670.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4909.381670.8235.7932.111702.12546.131516.57524.071047.39389.29

