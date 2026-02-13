MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit declines 56.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.30% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net profit of MKVentures Capital declined 56.77% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 64.30% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.764.93138.64149.492.417.282.357.182.335.39

