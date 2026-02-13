Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 30.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.57% to Rs 1090.29 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless rose 30.52% to Rs 242.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 186.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.57% to Rs 1090.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1408.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1090.291408.1113.6719.59348.22277.03319.46251.75242.86186.07

