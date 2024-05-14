Archean Chemical Industries standalone net profit declines 56.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.89% to Rs 283.39 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 15.98% to Rs 322.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 383.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.74% to Rs 1329.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1441.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 56.41% to Rs 59.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.89% to Rs 283.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 382.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.