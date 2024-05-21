Archidply Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 121.39 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 42.04% to Rs 7.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 435.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 421.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Archidply Industries declined 83.20% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 121.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.121.39114.09435.67421.755.055.614.965.694.835.1116.7820.563.164.1112.3216.550.432.567.1012.25