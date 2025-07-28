Monday, July 28, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cartrade spurts as Q1 PAT climbs 106% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Cartrade spurts as Q1 PAT climbs 106% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Cartrade Tech surged 10.88% to Rs 2,104.25 after the company reported a 105.59% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Rs 22.89 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 22.27% year-on-year to Rs 173.03 crore in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 56.91 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 132.38% increase compared to Rs 24.49 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 43.51 crore in Q1 FY26, up 98% compared to Rs 21.92 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose by 7.09% to Rs 141.58 crore during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 75.22 crore, reflecting a 6.51% year-on-year increase. Finance costs amounted to Rs 3.02 crore, up 18.89% YoY, while depreciation and amortization expenses declined by 10.33% YoY to Rs 9.02 crore.

 

Also Read

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 180 pts, Nifty tests 24,800; realty index down 2%; SBI Cards, SAIL 5%

United Nations Security Council

What to expect at UN meeting on Israel-Palestinian two-state solution?

United Nations Security Council

New York to Tokyo: Japan proposes capital for UN office relocation

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament

Parliament LIVE news updates: Rajnath Singh to begin Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha shortly

Apple and Perplexity

Perplexity's Mac app can now perform system tasks using MCP: What it means

On the segment front, revenue from the Consumer Group stood at Rs 66.38 crore, registering a 31.54% year-on-year increase. Revenue from the Remarketing segment was Rs 59.39 crore, while revenue from Classifieds rose 2.38% YoY to Rs 48.14 crore.

The company attracted approximately 75 million average monthly unique visitors during Q1 FY26, with 95% of the traffic being organic, highlighting its strong brand equity and content leadership.

OLX India sustained its growth momentum, recording a 71% year-on-year increase in profits, driven by operating leverage and integration synergies.

Vinay Sanghi, chairman and founder, CarTrade Tech, said, We are pleased to report a strong start to FY26 with Revenue of Rs 198.5 crores, up by 27% year-onyear, and profit after tax of Rs 47.06 crores, growing by 106%. This quarters performance, reflecting our highest ever in both revenue and profit, is a testament to the strength of our ecosystem and the efficiency of our platform-led model.

The consistent growth across our Consumer, Remarketing, and OLX India businesses highlights the depth of our offerings and the trust we have built with customers and partners.

We remain focused on driving innovation and have recently intensified our AI-led initiatives to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and enable smarter, data-driven decision-making across platforms. Our continued investments in technology, data science, and automation will play a pivotal role as we scale further and unlock new value across all our digital platform.

CarTrade Tech is a multi-channel auto platform with its presence across all vehicle types and value-added services. The platform operates under several brands: CarWale, CarTrade, Olx India, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange and Adroit Auto.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aadhar Housing hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 237 cr

Aadhar Housing hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 237 cr

NSE SME Swastika Castal steadies its course on market debut

NSE SME Swastika Castal steadies its course on market debut

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon