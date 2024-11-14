Archies standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.51% to Rs 19.90 croreNet profit of Archies declined 43.75% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.9021.75 -9 OPM %10.3514.07 -PBDT1.833.35 -45 PBT0.050.94 -95 NP0.631.12 -44
