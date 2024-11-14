Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.67% to Rs 1.19 croreNet profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.190.84 42 OPM %28.5738.10 -PBDT0.260.20 30 PBT0.150.09 67 NP0.150.09 67
