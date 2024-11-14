Business Standard
Equilateral Enterprises standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Sales rise 106.78% to Rs 1.22 crore

Net profit of Equilateral Enterprises declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 106.78% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.220.59 107 OPM %-5.7415.25 -PBDT0.030.12 -75 PBT0.030.12 -75 NP0.030.12 -75

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

