RR Metalmakers India standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.16% to Rs 11.04 croreNet profit of RR Metalmakers India declined 27.59% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.16% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.0411.40 -3 OPM %7.6110.96 -PBDT0.310.36 -14 PBT0.270.29 -7 NP0.210.29 -28
