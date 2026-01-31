Arfin India consolidated net profit rises 67.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 187.96 crore

Net profit of Arfin India rose 67.99% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 187.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.187.96180.377.386.078.905.527.764.505.093.03

