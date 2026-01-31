Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arfin India consolidated net profit rises 67.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Arfin India consolidated net profit rises 67.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 187.96 crore

Net profit of Arfin India rose 67.99% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 187.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales187.96180.37 4 OPM %7.386.07 -PBDT8.905.52 61 PBT7.764.50 72 NP5.093.03 68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 57.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 57.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Market Creators standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Market Creators standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the December 2025 quarter

NTPC Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 5,597 cr

NTPC Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 5,597 cr

Dev Accelerator reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dev Accelerator reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 59.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 59.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Budget 2026 Date TimeStocks to Watch TodayOla Electric LayoffsGold Silver ETF FallingQ3 Result TodayEpstein File on Bill Gates and MuskUN Funding CrisisIs Market Open on Budget Day Nifty Post-Budget Outlook 2026Budget 2026