Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 57.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 57.89% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 59.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.59.0860.829.389.135.106.672.424.002.401.52

