Dev Accelerator reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 18.99% to Rs 59.20 croreNet loss of Dev Accelerator reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 59.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales59.2049.75 19 OPM %40.3948.38 -PBDT16.1814.13 15 PBT1.240.80 55 NP-0.990.68 PL
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 2:05 PM IST