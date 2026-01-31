Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 59.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.42% to Rs 5.91 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling declined 59.71% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 40.42% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.919.9259.5666.734.526.004.235.751.974.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News