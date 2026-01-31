Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 59.71% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 40.42% to Rs 5.91 croreNet profit of Eco Recycling declined 59.71% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 40.42% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.919.92 -40 OPM %59.5666.73 -PBDT4.526.00 -25 PBT4.235.75 -26 NP1.974.89 -60
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 2:04 PM IST