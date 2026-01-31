Market Creators standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.39% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net profit of Market Creators declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 32.39% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.191.76-8.404.550.040.140.020.120.020.13

