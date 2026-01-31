NTPC Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 5,597 cr

NTPC reported an 8.27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,597.05 crore on a 1.72% rise in net sales to Rs 45,845.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The revenue from power generation activity stood at Rs 44,657.81 in Q3 FY26, up 1.29% YoY. During the period under review, the company recorded Rs 4,894.80 crore as other income, up 17.82% YoY.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances declined 2.67% YoY to Rs 7,385.27 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 7,587.90 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expense rose 2.77% year on year to Rs 39,533.23 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 1,756.72 crore (up 8.23% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 5,297.09 crore (up 34.48% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved a second interim dividend for FY26 at 27.5%, or Rs 2.75 per share on a face value of Rs 10. The dividend is scheduled for payment and dispatch on 25 February 2026.

NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.

Shares of NTPC rose 0.81% to settle at Rs 3,014.70 on Friday, 30 January 2026.

