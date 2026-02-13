Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 87.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.23% to Rs 63.88 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products rose 87.38% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.23% to Rs 63.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.63.8851.0114.5011.317.794.255.542.214.012.14

