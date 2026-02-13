Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 87.38% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 25.23% to Rs 63.88 croreNet profit of Sheetal Cool Products rose 87.38% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.23% to Rs 63.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales63.8851.01 25 OPM %14.5011.31 -PBDT7.794.25 83 PBT5.542.21 151 NP4.012.14 87
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST