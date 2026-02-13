Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parvati Sweetners and Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.73 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Parvati Sweetners and Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.73 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales decline 98.45% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Parvati Sweetners and Power reported to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 98.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.063.87 -98 OPM %-4200.005.68 -PBDT-2.96-0.31 -855 PBT-3.97-1.44 -176 NP-3.73-1.34 -178

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

