Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikran Engineering IPO subscribed 2.38 times

Vikran Engineering IPO subscribed 2.38 times

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 13.97 crore shares as against 5.87 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Vikran Engineering received bids for 13,97,19,696 shares as against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (26 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.38 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 26 August 2025 and it will close on 29 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 92 and 97 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 148 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises both fresh issue and offer for sale. Fresh issue comprises issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 721 crore and offer for sale up to Rs 51 crore by Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar, one of the promoters of the company.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company intends to use Rs 541 crore for funding working capital requirements, and balance for general corporate purposes.

Vikran Engineering, promoted by Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar, Avinash A Markhedkar and Nakul Markehdkar, provides end-to-end services from conceptualisation, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning on a turnkey basis and has presence across multiple sectors including power, water, and railway infrastructure.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Navy's role goes beyond guarding to economic security, says Rajnath Singh

Adhaar, UIDAI

BLS International bags ₹2,055 crore UIDAI order for Aadhaar Seva Kendras

Puri: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, on the eve of the annual ‘Rath Yatra' festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, June 26, 2025

Odisha govt nominates ex-CAG Girish Murmu, nine to Jagannath Temple panel

Tech Wrap August 26

Tech Wrap Aug 26: Samsung Galaxy Ta S10 Lite, new Apple Store, Vivo T4 Pro

mental health, headache

Suffering from migraines? Here's how to identify triggers, find relief

In the power sector, the company has presence in both: power transmission and power distribution. The company also has experience in Solar EPC of ground mounted solar projects and smart metering. In the water sector, its projects include underground water distribution and surface water extraction, overhead tanks, and distribution networks.

As of June 30, 2025, it completed 45 projects across 14 states, with a total executed contract value of Rs 1919.92 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Vikran Engineering on Monday, 25 August 2025, raised Rs 231.59 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2,38,76,287 shares at Rs 97 each to 14 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.52 crore and total income of Rs 120.29 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences receives CRISIL ESG score of 61

Zydus Lifesciences receives CRISIL ESG score of 61

Eris Lifesciences receives Brazil's Anvisa approval for Ahmedabad unit

Eris Lifesciences receives Brazil's Anvisa approval for Ahmedabad unit

Ola Electric receives PLI certification for its Gen 3 Scooter Portfolio

Ola Electric receives PLI certification for its Gen 3 Scooter Portfolio

Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed 1.69 times

Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed 1.69 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today US F1 VisaGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon