Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX jumped 3.69% to 12.19

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,724.10, a premium of 12.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,712.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 255.70 points or 1.02% to 24,712.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.69% to 12.19.

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

