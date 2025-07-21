Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 939.01 croreNet profit of Bansal Wire Industries rose 30.11% to Rs 39.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 939.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 816.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales939.01816.92 15 OPM %7.657.46 -PBDT62.4050.05 25 PBT50.0044.56 12 NP39.2830.19 30
