BITS consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of BITS rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.310.25 24 OPM %41.9416.00 -PBDT0.130.04 225 PBT0.070.03 133 NP0.090.03 200

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 13.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Lynx Machinery & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Board of Paramount Communications approves FCCB issue up to Rs 135 cr

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

