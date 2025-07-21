DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 13.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 3248.63 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram rose 13.04% to Rs 113.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 3248.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2864.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3248.632864.23 13 OPM %9.348.65 -PBDT281.69244.67 15 PBT170.16158.33 7 NP113.38100.30 13
