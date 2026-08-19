Arkade Developers adds four redevelopment project in Mumbai suburbs

With estimated gross development value of about Rs 5,000 cr

Arkade Developers has added four new redevelopment projects across key micro-markets in the western suburbs. Collectively, the projects span approximately 45,204 sq. m. (11.17 acres) across Malad West, Kandivali West, Kandivali East and Borivali West. Together, they have an aggregate projected saleable carpet area of approximately 15 lakh sq. ft. and a projected turnover potential of around 5000 crore.

Among the newly added developments are projects in the sought-after Ashok Nagar area of Kandivali East and Shankar Lane in Kandivali West. Together, these two projects comprise a plot area of approximately 12,611.5 sq. m., with a projected saleable carpet area of 3.5 lakh sq. ft. and an estimated Gross Development Value of Rs 1,100 crore.

The Malad West redevelopment spans approximately 8,428 sq. m. and is expected to offer a projected saleable carpet area of 2.5 lakh sq. ft., with a turnover potential of approximately Rs 900 crore.

The largest of the developments is the cluster redevelopment at Yogi Nagar - Plot B in Borivali West. Spread across approximately 24,165 sq. m., the project is expected to offer a projected saleable carpet area of 9 lakh sq. ft. and has a potential turnover of approximately Rs 3,000 crore.