Arkade Developers completes two years of listing

Achieves 500% growth in projected GDV at Rs 18,000 cr over two years period

Arkade Developers has completed two years as a listed company, with its upcoming project portfolio expanding from eight to 15 projects and projected gross development value (GDV) increasing more than 500% to Rs 18,000 crore, from Rs 2,800 crore in August 2024.

The company made its debut on the stock exchanges in September 2024 with a Rs 410-crore initial public offering (IPO).

Over the two-year period, the saleable carpet area of its upcoming projects increased more than 500% to 57 lakh sq ft, while the total plot area grew more than 300% to 1.75 lakh sq m. Average project size more than doubled to 11,660 sq m. Arkade completed five projects and delivered 708 homes during this period. Pre-sales grew at an 18% CAGR, from Rs 645 crore in FY24 to Rs 901 crore in FY26. Area sold increased at 25% CAGR to 3.15 lakh sq ft, while collections rose at 11% CAGR to Rs 728 crore.

Total income grew 14% CAGR to Rs 828 crore in FY26 from Rs 636 crore in FY24, EBITDA stood at Rs 189 crore with EBITDA Margin at 23%. The company delivered this strong growth while maintaining a robust and disciplined balance sheet, with a negligible debt-to-equity ratio. Net worth surged 134% to Rs 901 crore, underscoring the company's strengthened financial foundation. The company also remained net-cash positive as on date, with liquid funds increasing 600% to Rs 102 crore. This strong liquidity position provides greater financial flexibility and supports the company's ability to pursue its growth initiatives while maintaining a prudent capital structure.