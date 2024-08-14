Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 677.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.65% to Rs 64.97 croreNet profit of Arnold Holdings rose 677.05% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.65% to Rs 64.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales64.9737.20 75 OPM %11.966.16 -PBDT6.400.84 662 PBT6.080.61 897 NP4.740.61 677
