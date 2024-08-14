Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 266.67% to Rs 0.11 croreRamchandra Leasing and Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 and during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 266.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.03 267 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
