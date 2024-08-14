Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 266.67% to Rs 0.11 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 and during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 266.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.110.0300000000