Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit declines 95.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit declines 95.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 400.76 crore

Net profit of Arohan Financial Services declined 95.67% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 80.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 400.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 414.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales400.76414.28 -3 OPM %40.6863.21 -PBDT6.81119.12 -94 PBT4.99117.71 -96 NP3.5080.76 -96

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

