Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.13% to Rs 2.96 croreNet profit of Indu Engineering & Textiles declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.13% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.963.66 -19 OPM %14.5313.66 -PBDT0.090.14 -36 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.040.06 -33
