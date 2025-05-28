Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.45% to Rs 10.73 croreNet profit of Vinyoflex declined 55.56% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.89% to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.37% to Rs 41.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.7311.72 -8 41.8345.65 -8 OPM %5.0310.92 -8.4211.35 - PBDT0.771.50 -49 4.005.42 -26 PBT0.581.37 -58 3.444.96 -31 NP0.440.99 -56 2.583.68 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content