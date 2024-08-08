Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 69.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 223.20 crore

Net profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 69.76% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 223.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 209.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.223.20209.5416.2113.3132.4422.2821.6413.1116.679.82