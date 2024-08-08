Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 69.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 223.20 croreNet profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 69.76% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 223.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 209.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales223.20209.54 7 OPM %16.2113.31 -PBDT32.4422.28 46 PBT21.6413.11 65 NP16.679.82 70
