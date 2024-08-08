Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 22.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 213.19 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 22.44% to Rs 37.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 213.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 200.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.213.19200.9422.5919.6158.5446.8251.3739.7337.3830.53