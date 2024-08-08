SEAMEC consolidated net profit rises 94.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 214.99 croreNet profit of SEAMEC rose 94.73% to Rs 49.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 214.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 211.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales214.99211.57 2 OPM %33.8522.69 -PBDT76.7458.33 32 PBT44.6926.11 71 NP49.8525.60 95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content