SEAMEC consolidated net profit rises 94.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 214.99 crore

Net profit of SEAMEC rose 94.73% to Rs 49.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 214.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 211.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.