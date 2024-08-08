Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 100.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.27% to Rs 439.98 croreNet profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 100.63% to Rs 19.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.27% to Rs 439.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 354.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales439.98354.06 24 OPM %13.0711.08 -PBDT47.9230.57 57 PBT25.4812.20 109 NP19.049.49 101
