Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.07%

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.07% at 7423.85 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank gained 7.46%, Bank of Maharashtra added 5.64% and Punjab & Sind Bank jumped 4.76%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 69.00% over last one year compared to the 25.67% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.53% and Nifty Realty index added 1.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.35% to close at 24586.7 while the SENSEX added 0.18% to close at 80664.86 today.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

