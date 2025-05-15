Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 92.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.57% to Rs 25.77 croreNet profit of Aakash Exploration Services declined 92.02% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.57% to Rs 25.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 70.37% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.46% to Rs 98.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales25.7730.89 -17 98.1992.23 6 OPM %9.9322.47 -10.3018.56 - PBDT2.336.73 -65 9.7315.93 -39 PBT0.394.77 -92 2.568.38 -69 NP0.283.51 -92 1.846.21 -70
