Markets / Capital Market News

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 6.22% to Rs 6.15 crore

Net Loss of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.155.79 6 OPM %5.3731.43 -PBDT-0.261.11 PL PBT-1.040.44 PL NP-1.12-0.28 -300

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

