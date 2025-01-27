Sensex, Nifty trade with major cuts; broader mkt underperforms; VIX rallies 7.64%

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 499.19 points or 0.66% to 75,692.19. The Nifty 50 index declined 160.40 points or 0.69% to 22,934.70.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 2.28%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 3.29%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 522 shares rose and 3,423 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
Indias forex reserves dropped by $1.88 billion to $623.983 billion in the week ended January 17, the RBI said on Friday.
Also Read
The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September.
For the week ended January 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.878 billion to $533.133 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
Gold reserves increased by $1.063 million to $68.947 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by $01 million to $17.782 billion, the RBI said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $74 million at $4.122 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 7.64% to 18.03. The Nifty 30 January 2025 futures were trading at 22,916.70, at a discount of 18 points as compared with the spot at 22,934.70.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 January 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 121.9 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 100 lakh contracts was seen at 22,000 strike
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index fell 2.49% to 21,327.50. The index declined 4.54% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Laurus Labs (down 12.34%), Gland Pharma (down 7.03%), Natco Pharma (down 5.36%), Granules India (down 4.6%) and Ajanta Pharma (down 4.45%), Mankind Pharma (down 4.35%), Ipca Laboratories (down 3.71%), Biocon (down 3.41%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 3.29%) and Divis Laboratories (down 2.8%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
RPG Life Sciences surged 9.86% after the pharmaceutical company's net profit jumped 32.01% to Rs 34.93 crore on 12.36% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 172.71 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.
Trident slumped 4.96% after its consolidated net profit slipped 26.73% to Rs 79.70 crore on 9.17% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,667.09 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals slipped 2.14% after the company's consolidated net profit declined 7.79% to Rs 43.76 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 47.46 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations slipped 10.53% to Rs 371.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter as against Rs 414.89 crore reported in the preceding quarter of the same year.
Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) tumbled 9.03% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 19.85% to Rs 129.80 crore on 13.7% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 278.10 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content