Arvind Fashions' Arrow CEO Anand Aiyer resigns

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Arvind Fashions announced that Anand Aiyer, chief executive officer for the brand Arrow, and senior management personnel resigned due to personal reasons, effective from 9 January 2026.

Nitesh Kanchan, currently serving as CEO AFL Digital, has been redesignated as CEO Arrow with effect from 1 January 2026. He will continue as part of the companys senior management.

Arvind Fashions is Indias leading casual and denim brand. It offers a wide range of fashion options across different categories and price points. The company's portfolio includes popular international brands like U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Arrow, as well as well-known indigenous brands such as Flying Machine.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 26.6% to Rs 37.46 crore on an 11.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,417.51 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Arvind Fashions shed 0.74% to Rs 467 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

