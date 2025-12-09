Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apollo Micro Systems signs MoU with Govt. of Telangana

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

To invest Rs 1500 cr in new greenfield project for defence manufacturing

Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana (GoT) on 08 December 2025, in Hyderabad, Telangana. Under this MoU, AMS along with its subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries will be setting up a greenfield project in Telangana, marking a significant commitment toward strengthening the Nation's capabilities in critical sectors such as Defence and High-Energetic Explosives.

The proposed project, with an estimated investment of approximately Rs 1500 crore, is aimed at expanding the company's manufacturing and explosive filling capabilities. The project will focus on the manufacturing and filling of Warheads, Rocket Motors, Small, Medium and Large Calibre Artillery Systems and Ammunition, and building of complete Ammunition Systems for Artilleries, Rockets and Other Armaments. The project will cater to both domestic and overseas demand requirements.

 

The Government of Telangana shall extend facilitation to AMS in obtaining all necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, clearances, and applicable fiscal incentives from the concerned state departments, in accordance with existing policies, rules, and regulations as stated in MoU.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

