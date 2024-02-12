Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 19.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 32.51% to Rs 16.73 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 19.44% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 32.51% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.16.7324.7950.1528.488.336.818.296.775.164.32