Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 19.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 32.51% to Rs 16.73 croreNet profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 19.44% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 32.51% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales16.7324.79 -33 OPM %50.1528.48 -PBDT8.336.81 22 PBT8.296.77 22 NP5.164.32 19
