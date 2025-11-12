Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit declines 41.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.62% to Rs 120.90 croreNet profit of Asahi Songwon Colors declined 41.41% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.62% to Rs 120.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 141.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales120.90141.61 -15 OPM %7.859.53 -PBDT8.3010.20 -19 PBT3.615.39 -33 NP2.253.84 -41
