H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 451.50 croreNet Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 451.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 423.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales451.50423.75 7 OPM %-0.91-5.38 -PBDT28.1314.94 88 PBT3.26-9.39 LP NP-4.03-7.58 47
