Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd, Ester Industries Ltd and India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2024.
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd, Ester Industries Ltd and India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 491.6 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4498 shares in the past one month.
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 42.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4025 shares in the past one month.
Robust Hotels Ltd spiked 19.40% to Rs 240. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89957 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4203 shares in the past one month.
Ester Industries Ltd exploded 15.94% to Rs 133.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37982 shares in the past one month.
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd spurt 14.53% to Rs 1474.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2037 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1217 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

This Reliance group stock has rallied 52% in 9 days; zoomed 120% in 5 weeks

Parliament LIVE news: IAS aspirants' deaths issue raised in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3:Ramita's medal event underway; Chirag-Satwik match cancelled

Barcelona and beyond: How Europe's tourism boom is sparking unrest

Stock Market LIVE: Indices off day's high; Adani Wilmar zooms 7% on Q1 turnaround

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon