Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd, Ester Industries Ltd and India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2024. NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd, Ester Industries Ltd and India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 491.6 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4498 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 42.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4025 shares in the past one month.

Robust Hotels Ltd spiked 19.40% to Rs 240. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89957 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4203 shares in the past one month.

Ester Industries Ltd exploded 15.94% to Rs 133.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37982 shares in the past one month.

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd spurt 14.53% to Rs 1474.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2037 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1217 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News