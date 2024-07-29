Adani Wilmar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 313.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.60% to Rs 14168.58 crore

Net profit of Adani Wilmar reported to Rs 313.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 78.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 14168.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12928.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14168.5812928.084.371.01514.5925.83418.17-67.68313.20-78.92